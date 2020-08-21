Zoe Sugg and Jordan Stephens launch Digital Detox Day

Zoe Sugg has collaborated with cosmetics brand Lush and #IAMWHOLE, the mental health campaign co-founded by Rizzle Kicks’ Jordan Stephens, to announce the launch of Digital Detox Day, September 5.

The project aims to raise awareness of the negative effects social media can have on people’s health, and encourages users to ‘step away’ from social media for a whole day, to ‘take time out for their mental health and themselves’.

Sugg, aka Zoella, commented ‘I love social media, it’s incredible in so many ways… However, as the years have progressed and social media has grown in size, it’s clear that it has its flaws too. Comparison, criticism, cyberbullying, a disconnect from reality and real life… This is why I am so happy to be working with Lush and #IAMWHOLE on the very first Digital Detox Day campaign’.

