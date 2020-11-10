Young people: Have a say on your Youth Zone in Basildon

Young people across the borough are being asked to help shape Essex’s first ever Youth Zone in Basildon.

A consultation begins today (Friday 6 November) aimed at all 8 to 19-year-olds (up to 25 for those with additional needs).

Youth Zones are developed by national charity OnSide in partnership with local councils, young people and the local community.

They are designed to give young people somewhere to go, something to do and someone to talk to – occupying their bodies and minds with engaging activities, helping them develop new skills and socialise in a safe, positive and accessible environment.

Last year Basildon Council pledged to support the creation of a multi-million pound state-of-the-art Youth Zone for Basildon and just recently a preferred site was identified in the car park opposite Trafford House in Basildon town centre.

Leader of Basildon Council Councillor Gavin Callaghan said:

“We had a Zoom webinar with borough head teachers yesterday and they were just as excited as we are by this. I would like to thank them all for their attendance and say to those not in attendance that it isn’t too late to be involved. All schools will be issued with the materials needed to promote this consultation so that we can get as many young voices heard as possible.

“We have a great location earmarked for this in the town centre close to public transport and we really see this as an investment in the youth of the whole borough. This Youth Zone will change the culture of youth services and improve communities by reducing crime and anti-social behaviour, creating jobs and hundreds of volunteering opportunities. This will be the fastest ever OnSide Youth Zone delivered in the UK and change thousands of lives for the better.”

Chairman of the Neighbourhoods and Public Spaces Committee Councillor David Harrison added: “This is an exciting project that will be of real benefit to young people and the community.

“Yesterday we spoke to schools in Wickford, Billericay, all parts of the borough and they were unanimously as enthusiastic and excited about this as we are.

“I encourage young people from all corners of the borough to get involved and complete the survey to really make a difference.”

The consultation will be open until midnight on Sunday 6 December.

Complete the survey here https://www.basildon.gov.uk/yzconsult

Everyone who completes the survey will be in with a chance of winning a £25 Amazon voucher and a £100 voucher for their school

