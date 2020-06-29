Young entrepreneur from Essex raises over £1,000 for The NHS by creating an Anti-Bacterial Sanitiser

Budding young Essex entrepreneur, Evie Ashton, aged eleven, has raised over £1,000 for the NHS by launching her very own brand of sanitising products and due to its success is now stocked in a local health store. Wanting to help people stay hygienic, help the NHS during the COIVD-19 crisis and raise money for the NHS, Evie created Mixed By Evie, a brand which includes a strong homemade sanitiser that is 70% alcohol based.

After a visit to Southend Hospital last year due to a Staphylococcal scalded skin syndrome scare, Evie wanted to give back to her local hospital and the NHS. Staphylococcal scalded skin syndrome is a serious skin infection that can result in a bacterium that causes the outer layers of skin to blister and feel hot to touch. Thankfully, Evie was fine but her experience left her feeling inspired by the hard work and dedication of NHS employees. This experience, coupled with seeing the bravery of the NHS workers on the frontline of the COVID-19 outbreak, led to Evie committing to donating 10% of all profits from products sold to the NHS for the next 12 months.

Using her parents’ kitchen to produce the sanitiser and other products, Evie mixes her own blend of organic essential oils to not only fragrance the sanitisers but to al-so add a personal touch. In addition, Evie has been educating herself during lock-down on the benefits of essential oils and has benefited from advice from industry leaders. From humble beginnings, Evie used money she received as a gift from her last birthday to buy the ingredients, design her label and make thank-you stickers for each customer. Evie has since expanded the brand to include her own vegan, lavender-scented multi-use balm, with the lavender being sourced from Evie’s gar-den.

Passionate about the environment, Evie made the decision to invest in refillable glass bottles for the sanitiser sprays due to their durability and the fact that it helps reduce plastic waste, in an effort to reduce Mixed By Evie’s environmental impact.

Evie Ashton says: “I feel very proud to be able to help during the COVID-19 crisis and support the NHS. We’ve already raised over £1,000 for Southend Hospital which is really amazing. Thank you to everyone who has purchased a bottle of sani-tiser and to my parents for all the support they have given me. Over the next year, we will be donating 10% of all profits to the NHS and I can’t wait to raise even more funds.”

If you would like to purchase one of Evie's hand sanitisers then please go to Evie's social media profiles:

