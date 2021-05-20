You can now collect self-test kits from libraries and pharmacies

By testing regularly before big days out or special moments in, we can protect ourselves, each other and the life we love. If everyone in Essex chooses to do the same, we keep Covid in check, together.

A couple riding a tandem bike

Pop into a local library or pharmacy to collect self-test kits for your family. No appointment needed.

Alternatively, you can order self-test kits to your home on GOV.UK.

Businesses with fewer than 50 employees can set up workplace testing for employees who can’t work from home.

