Yinka Ilori announced as the brief setter for the 11th year of Design Ventura

Design Ventura is the Design Museum and Deutsche Bank’s award-winning, free design and enterprise competition for school children aged 13-16. For the 11th edition Yinka Ilori has been chosen as the brief setter and will be launching his video brief on 2nd September.

Well known for his bold works, Yinka uses shape and colour to create objects that tell stories inspired by his British and Nigerian heritage. Best known for his Colour Palace at Dulwich Pavilion, Yinka’s humorous, provocative and fun designs touch on a range of global themes that resonate with audiences across the world. Following the video brief, Design Ventura 2020 invites teams of students to design a product that improves everyday life by addressing a social, educational or environmental issue and retails for around £10.

Students are also invited to consider sustainability, to think about the life cycle of their product, the material and manufacturing processes, and the impact of this on the environment. Ten shortlisted teams will be invited to Deutsche Bank’s London head office to pitch their ideas to a panel of expert judges including Yinka, a senior Deutsche Bank employee and the Design Museum’s Head of Retail.

One winning team will be selected to develop their designs with a professional agency before their product is manufactured and sold in the Design Museum Shop. The money raised from the sales of the winning product will go to a charity of the students’ choosing. To date, Design Ventura has raised more than £13,000 for charity.

Supported by Deutsche Bank as part of its global youth engagement programme Born to Be, the programme offers an exciting chance for students to design a new product for a real business, with real customers, while developing their creative and entrepreneurial skills.

Alongside the competition, Design Ventura offers free workshops, webinars, online and in-person events, with participating teams receiving personalised advice from design industry and business professionals including Arthur Sacek (Lego Braille Bricks), Dr Carmen Hijosa (Piñatex), Paul Jenkins (Triple Double) and Edward Goodwin (Goodwin Hartshorn).

