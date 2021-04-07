World’s first Food & Beverage meeting marathon to connect buyers and suppliers to inspire product discovery

Today, ECRM, the global leader in end-to-end product sourcing solutions for retailers, announced a first-of-its-kind industry experience that will completely change how consumer packaged goods (CPG) products get discovered. ECRM’s 2021 Global Market: Food & Beverage will bring together retail buyers and product suppliers from around the world to meet face-to-face between 28th June and 2nd July.

“The scale and magnitude of the 2021 Global Market: Food & Beverage can’t be overstated,” said Greg Farrar, CEO of ECRM. “We are utilising best-of-breed technology, built specifically for retail and the consumer packaged goods industry, to provide participants an unmatched global marketplace experience that will define the future of how retailers and brands connect.”

The 2021 Global Market: Food & Beverage will deliver international scale with an immersive product discovery experience combined with a virtual meeting environment built specially for brands to showcase relevant products to buyers from retailers of all sizes and locations. This is all made possible with ECRM’s latest technology innovation which seamlessly integrates its industry leading virtual platform, ECRM Connect, with RangeMe, the industry standard online product discovery platform.

“ECRM’s innovative and market leading platforms have helped Wakefern drive effective and efficient product discovery and business solutions that meet the needs of our customers,” said Wil Magistrelli, Director Wholesale/International Sales at Wakefern Food Corp. “We look forward to ECRM’s 2021 Global Market: Food and Beverage showcase to connect with suppliers and stay on trend with the latest in retail.”

Product discovery for registrants begins on 17th May and runs through to 21st June. During this time, food, beverage and food service buyers can easily find relevant products within their respective categories on RangeMe, and with the click of a button, select those brands that they would like to meet with virtually. Brands that are selected will be invited to choose an available time on that buyer’s calendar for a face-to-face meeting. Scheduled meetings begin 28th June until 2nd July on ECRM Connect and will run 24 hours a day to accommodate global participants.

“I’ve had success as both a RangeMe subscriber and an ECRM program participant,” said Natasha Fagri, Co-Founder of Frost Popsicles. “Having the ability to seamlessly leverage both together on this scale, along with a slate of educational programs, is a great opportunity for any food and beverage brands. I look forward to participating.”

As part of this unparalleled opportunity, 2021 Global Market: Food & Beverage will also feature a dynamic content line-up during the week of meetings that kicks-off with a must-see fireside chat with entrepreneur and bestselling author, Gary Vaynerchuk. Additional content will run throughout the week featuring daily keynotes, eye-opening insights, and interactive workshops led by industry leaders and experts.

Registration for both buyers and brands opens today until 7th June. To register or learn more about 2021 Global Market: Food & Beverage, visit: https://leads.marketgate.com/ecrm-global-market-international-fb/

