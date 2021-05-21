Workshops delivered to 1300 of Basildon borough’s year 7 students raising awareness of the risks of exploitation

The Safer Basildon Partnership, using funding from the Essex Violence & Vulnerability Unit, has delivered a series of workshops to over 1300 pupils across the borough focusing on the impact of exploitation and the harms caused by serious violence.

The workshops were delivered virtually across six secondary schools in the borough, with the focus on educating and supporting Year 7 pupils to make positive choices.

Three main topics were explored during the sessions: serious youth violence – highlighting the risks of gangs and criminal exploitation; healthy relationships and talking to a trusted adult; and online safety – encompassing social media, grooming, and advice on managing personal safety.

Alongside these sessions for pupils, an online virtual exploitation event was also attended by nearly 200 parents and carers of school age children, with 91% of parents attending the sessions rating them good/excellent.

Chair of Safer Basildon, Scott Logan, said: “These virtual events have been really well received by both the participating schools and the parents of the children.

“The themes of the issues discussed are extremely important to raise awareness of and the risks of being exposed to them are very real.

“I really hope that these fantastic educational sessions make a difference, and the increased awareness within the community will work towards preventing young people in our borough becoming victims.”

