WORKING MEN’S CLUB share brand new track ‘X’ and announce headline tour

X is the first new music from Working Men’s Club since their acclaimed self-titled debut was released in the autumn of 2020, the album was the band’s perfect statement of intent, X is the delivery, the message, the action.

X rides on a sustained attack and gives way to a glorious synth heavy release of a chorus that’s just biding its time for a summer of discontent and dancing. This is the sound of your new favourite band hitting their stride. Count the days ’til you can see them in a field or in a club again.

X was recorded, produced and mixed by Ross Orton, the video was directed by the bands visual team, Steve Hockett and IMPA TV.

Talking about the video Steve said:

The video is a visual exploration of the line “there’s no start to this end”. Shot in a big ex-industrial fridge by IMPATV, we filmed Syds live performance with graphic projections using live analogue video feedback.

Having just played a set premiering the new track at this year’s virtual 6 Music festival, the band have announced a headline U.K. tour in November, culminating in their biggest show to date at the Brixton Electric in London. The full list of shows is as follows:

07.11.21 – Engine Rooms – SOUTHAMPTON
08.11.21 – The Globe – CARDIFF
10.11.21 – The Fleece – BRISTOL
11.11.21 – Stylus – LEEDS
12.11.21 – O2 Ritz – MANCHESTER
13.11.21 – Garage (Stag & Dagger) – GLASGOW
14.11.21 – La Belle Angele (Stag & Dagger) – EDINBURGH
16.11.21 – Beat Generator – DUNDEE
17.11.21 – St Doms – NEWCASTLE
18.11.21 – Leadmill – SHEFFIELD
19.11.21 – O2 Academy 2 – BIRMINGHAM
23.11.21 – Rescue Rooms – NOTTINGHAM
24.11.21 – O2 Academy 2 – OXFORD
25.11.21 – Brixton Electric – LONDON

Tickets for the shows go on sale on the 1st April at 9am via www.workingmensclub.net