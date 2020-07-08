Wizz Air resume flights at London Southend Airport

London Southend Airport today welcomes the return of Wizz Air flights with the scheduled departure to Bucharest at 19.50.

Glyn Jones, CEO Stobart Aviation “We are pleased to welcome Wizz Air passengers back to London Southend Airport. Today’s flight to Bucharest is the first of many through our terminal which we are aiming to make the safest in London.”

“We expect to see more airlines joining the ranks in the coming weeks and will continue to provide updates for those scheduled to travel. The majority of flights operating from the airport are already fully booked and we are seeing passengers arriving for their flight well prepared for their journey in this new environment.”

Leading the industry with its approach to sanitised travel, Wizz Air has said ‘yes to flying’ by implementing stringent health and hygiene measures to protect passengers and crew and ensure the highest level of cleanliness on board. Passengers can rest assured that HEPA filters of all Wizz Air aircraft already filter out 99.7% of viruses and bacteria from the air, and Wizz Air has introduced physical distancing guidelines and protocols to reduce any non-essential interaction or contact.

Owain Jones, Managing Director of Wizz Air UK, said: “We are saying yes to flying from London Southend Airport too. As Wizz Air leads the way with sanitised travel, we are looking forward to welcoming our customers back on board our new, green and ultra-efficient aircraft fleet.”

Wizz Air will operate the route weekly allowing travellers a direct route to Romania’s capital.

Bucharest offers stunning sights and incredible experiences, from the worlds largest parliamentary building to secret outside spaces.

A new pop up café has been opened within departures serving hot drinks and snacks until the shops and restaurants re-open in the coming weeks. Vending machines also available throughout.

Passengers are asked to wear face coverings on board and will be provided with complimentary sanitising wipes. https://wizzair.com/en-gb/latest-travel-information

