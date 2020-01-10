Witham-based business supports local charity Kids Inpsire

As part of its annual Christmas celebrations, EBM Managed Services is thrilled to be giving back to the community by donating to a local charity. Kids Inspire was selected by a staff ballot run in December. They will receive £250 to help fund their activities.

Kids Inspire supports children and young people recovering from traumatic experiences or dealing with emerging mental health difficulties in Essex. Their aim is to make a positive difference in young lives by helping them shape their futures. Through proactive listening and therapeutic practice, they promote self-resilience, and greater self-awareness.

Managing Director Mark Bailey, said: “At EBM we are very conscious of helping our local community. We are lucky to be in a position to give something back, and it’s always great to have the team here get involved through the staff ballot.”

Paula Ashfield, Kids Inspire’s Fundraising and Communications Manager: “Thank you for choosing Kids Inspire to support. The donation will go a long way to supporting children and their families in need of our services. Support from local businesses and organisations is vital to our ongoing work, so thank you for taking the time to vote for us and the children we work with.”

EBM is genuinely committed to supporting the local community, and its fundraising efforts. In previous years the firm has raised money through swims, cycles and skydives. Heading into the new year EBM will continue to fundraise to support the valuable work of local charities.

