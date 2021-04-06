Willmott Dixon hosts first virtual annual awards ceremony

Willmott Dixon’s annual award ceremony called ‘Powered By The Best’ has been held online for the first time ever.

The event which comprises a conference and an award giving section is usually held over dinner in London but due to current circumstances couldn’t take place in its normal format.

Despite the pandemic, Willmott Dixon continued to host the occasion as it felt it was more paramount than ever to recognise the contributions and the dedication of its supply chain and design consortium partners across London and the South.

The event opened with a conference and discussed the company’s performance and the true ‘one team effort’ that enabled Willmott Dixon to overcome the challenges of 2020. This was concluded by looking ahead at the shared future, discussing the new construction and sustainability strategies, and outlining what can be done to help the business partners to innovate.

Following the conference, the awards were presented to those deemed the most exceptional in the category.

The accolade and winners were:

Product Award– A20 Group Limited

Now or Never Award – DES Electrical Contractors UK Ltd

Value Award – GP Group Limited

Health & Safety Award – P J Carey (Contractors) Ltd

Time Award – JP Dunn Construction Limited

Goods Partner of the Year – Marshalls Mono Limited

Design Partner of the Year – HOP Consulting

Works Partner of the Year – Maybourne & Russell Limited

People Award – Elena Scafaru

Roger Forsdyke, Managing Director of Willmott Dixon, Construction, London & South, explained: “Willmott Dixon prides itself on the high-standards and attention to detail it delivers to every single project. Working with likeminded businesses is invaluable to us and in turn we like to offer our thanks as they are integral to our success.

“The awards give us the opportunity to give recognition and thanks to the work of our partners.

“Sadly, we couldn’t all be together this year but that wasn’t going to stop us hosting such an important event in Willmott Dixon’s annual calendar. Thank you to all our partners for adapting the way they worked to ensure that the construction industry could continue to move forward safely, and special congratulations to our winners this year.”

