Wickford’s Nevendon Centre opens for the community

A brand new community centre has opened in Wickford’s Nevendon Recreation Ground.

The newly named, Nevendon Centre, is now home to the Wickford Community Association, who were formerly based in Market Road, Wickford.

The build programme took just six months due to its modular construction which provides more than 1000 square metres of community space which will accommodate local preschool, One Step Ahead, along with parking spaces for cars and bicycles.

Chairman of the Neighbourhoods and Public Spaces Committee Councillor David Harrison said: “This is great news for Wickford and I am pleased we have been able to work with partners to bring this new facility to Nevendon Recreation Ground.

“The previous site was no longer fit for purpose but this centre will allow a greater range of activities and is a welcome addition to the park.”

Chairman of the Wickford Community Association Paul Heard added: “It has been a pleasure to be involved with the new Nevendon Centre from start to finish. Also, since opening it has been great to get positive feedback from existing members about the new centre as well as get enquiries from new potential members regarding joining the centre.”

The project was part-funded by Veolia Pitsea Marshes Maintenance Trust.

The relocation of the Community Centre enables London and Cambridge Properties (LCP) to bring forward a development in Wickford Town Centre. As part of the development, the library is proposed to be moved to a disused retail unit within the Willowdale Shopping Centre subject to planning permission.

