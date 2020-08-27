Wickford High Street set for a colourful uplift after planters approval

Wickford High Street is set for a colourful revamp as plans to install five planters gains approval.

Basildon Council’s Wickford Town Centre Working Group has been working to make the application for the new planters to Essex Highways which has to grant a licence.

The funding of around £11,000 came from the council’s Neighbourhoods and Public Spaces Committee.

Once the licence is confirmed the hexagonal planters will be installed throughout the High Street in October.

In March next year a further 26 Barrier baskets will be installed on railings.

Chair of the Wickford Town Centre Working Group Councillor Eunice Brockman said: “The working group identified a need for more colour in and around the High Street and I am delighted that we have been able to work to make this happen.

“It will be much appreciated by the people of Wickford and I can hardly wait until next spring when the real benefit will be there to see.”

Chairman of the Neighbourhoods and Public Spaces Committee Councillor David Harrison added: “This was a fantastic piece of work from the working group which will make a difference to the look and feel of Wickford High Street giving it a nice splash of colour and vibrancy for residents and visitors to enjoy.”

