Wickford Company Gains Boost Of Free Outdoor Advertising

JMW Media has given 50 Essex-based businesses over £22,000 worth of free outdoor advertising to promote their goods or services to help them through the pandemic. Gyms, education providers, security companies, wedding venues and charities are amongst those who have benefited from JMW’s campaign to #KickStartEssex.

The campaign, which was set-up to get Essex business back on its feet, was also supported by Essex Chambers of Commerce. Since the competition was launched, the organisers have been inundated with applications from firms and large and small. Chris Ryan, Director, JMW explains: “The pandemic has hit businesses and charities hard; but we’re committed to supporting the communities we serve. We have almost 200 outdoor advertising screens across Essex and wanted to create a campaign which would help as many organisations as possible to get back on their feet and #KickStartEssex.”

Benefiting from the scheme is VIP Security in Wickford; managing director, Darren Hyde, is over the moon to be a winner. He says: “My business was dealt a severe blow, with an immediate loss of 40% to its turnover during the pandemic. When I saw the JMW Media competition I knew I had to apply. But to actually win was such a breath of fresh air, especially with all the doom and gloom surrounding not just my business but the country as a whole.”

He continued: “The importance of investing in the marketing of your business cannot be stressed enough in such unprecedented times, I am sure the advertising with JMW Media will help me get back what I have worked so hard to achieve over the past 30 years.”

#KickStart Essex also received support Essex Chambers of Commerce. The organisation promoted the campaign to its members and help spread the word to all Essex-based organisations via its online channels. Denise Rossiter, Chief Executive, Essex Chambers of Commerce added: “Throughout the pandemic we’ve been working on our Rebuild and Recover programme to share advice and expertise to support the business community. We’re delighted to work with JMW Media and commend all organisations who support business in Essex.”

JMW Media operates almost 200 outdoor advertising screens across Essex, located at bus shelters, park and rides, and in the county’s city and town centres. To discover more, please visit www.jmw-media.co.uk/.

