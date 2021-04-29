WESTON HOMES UNVEIL THREE SHOW APARTMENTS AT FLAGSHIP £53M SOUTHEND-ON-SEA DEVELOPMENT

Weston Homes have recently unveiled a magnificent entrance lobby and three show apartments at their flagship scheme in Southend-on-Sea: Victoria Central. Bringing the grandeur of a London hotel to Southend, the new Victoria Central foyer is a luxury for residents to come home to. Offering exceptionally well-appointed apartments at attractive prices, Victoria Central is a development not to be missed.

A £53 million (GDV) scheme, Victoria Central is providing 217 contemporary apartments in a central location just moments from Southend Victoria Station. The first release of the scheme is already sold out and overall is over 40% sold ahead of completing in 2023.

Weston Homes is delighted to unveil the striking Victoria Central foyer which has a two-storey glass façade flooding the spacious room with vast amounts of natural light. With modern soft furnishings in warming tones, the foyer is inviting and comfortable with an artistic central light feature and beautiful decorative touches. Victoria Central buyers can expect this high-standard of luxury living not only in the foyer but flowing into each individual apartment.

Following the successful off-plan launch, Weston Homes is pleased to also unveil the three show apartments designed by interior specialists Haus at Victoria Central. Dressed to appeal to any age group, the palette and décor subtly take reference from the development’s location in Southend-on-Sea with colours of candy floss pink and navy hues throughout.

Created for buyers to experience the wide range of apartments available at the development, the show apartments range in size from 542 sq ft for the one bedroom apartment, and 761 sq ft and 951 sq ft for the two bedroom apartments. All three apartments offer a main bedroom with an en-suite and open-plan kitchen/living/dining room, whilst the two bedroom apartments also offer a guest bedroom and family bathroom.

Encapsulating everything the homes at Victoria Central provide to buyers, the show apartments have been dressed to showcase how much can be made of the new spaces. Vibrant contrasting colours and illusionary wall papers have been used in the open plan spaces to create zoned areas – something buyers are seeking in their homes following lockdown restrictions. They cleverly show how to maximise the open-plan space so that from wherever the buyer may be within the apartments, they are looking at a different view within the one room. With the knowledge that more buyers are moving out of cities and into seaside resorts such as Southend, the décor also ties in modern luxuries; styles buyers may expect to see in luxury London hotels and restaurants, whilst still subtly nodding to Southend-on-Sea – the area buyers are choosing for a reason.

The homes at Victoria Central are priced from just £185,000 and buyers can reserve their selected property simply by paying a £1,000 deposit. Buyers make an individual appointment with the sales team to visit between 10am-5pm daily. Located on Victoria Avenue, the stylish new development is a fifteen storey, striking brick and glass façade building with a seven-storey rear wing and landscaped courtyard.

Several communal rooftop terraces offer great views over Southend and will be a fantastic place to meet neighbours. Ranging in sizes from 542 sq ft for a 1-bedroom, 663 sq ft for 2-bedroom to 914 sq ft for a 3-bedroom, each apartment features a spacious open-plan kitchen / living / dining room. The apartments include integrated appliances and quartz stone worktops in the kitchens as well as luxurious bathrooms fitted with digitally controlled Smart taps, showers and baths. Buyers are able to tailor their homes unique to them with a wide choice of kitchen, bathroom and flooring finishes, all included within the price.

Victoria Central is ideally located, with Southend’s famous seafront less than 20 minutes’ walk away. The seafront not only provides 7 miles of coastline and award-winning beaches to explore, but is also well-known for its attractions including the Sea Life Adventure Aquarium and the mile long pier adjacent to the Adventure Island Park. The high street offers a vast array of shops, cafes and restaurants as well as featuring The Victoria Shopping Centre and The Royals Shopping Centre at either end.

