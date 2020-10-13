Weston Homes to launch new Edinburgh Way development in Harlow this month!

Weston Homes are launching Edinburgh Way in Harlow on the 22nd of October 2020. The development comprises 361 one, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Located just off Edinburgh Way, prices at the development start from £229,000 for a one-bedroom apartment £296,000 for a two-bedroom apartment and £390,000 for a three-bedroom apartment.

The development launches as recent reports from Savills reveal that agreed property sales in Harlow have increased by 117% from 2019 despite the COVID 19 pandemic and consequent lockdown. Essex agreed property sales are up overall by 82% with Harlow proving to be the best performing town in the county, followed by Colchester (103%), Braintree (100%), Maldon (92%) and Tendring (84%).

The increase in home ownership in Harlow highlights the desirability of the area as more people look to move out of London following the COVID pandemic and ongoing work from home advice. Harlow has the 5th highest broadband speed in the whole of UK (68.1 Mbps) making Edinburgh Way a great homeworking location. The development is also situated just a two-minute walk from Harlow Town train station which offers direct trains into London Liverpool Street in just 29 minutes and London King’s Cross in just 31 minutes, making any trips into the Capital quick and convenient.

Harlow boasts a wealth of career opportunities with the Enterprise Zone in close proximity to the development. The zone is one of 45 locations across the country designated by the UK Government to provide incentives for investment. Outside of the Enterprise Zone, Harlow has a strong business base and is a sub-regional employment centre. The town is home to businesses such as GlaxoSmithKline and Pitney Bowes providing around 25,000 jobs for the local community.

Edinburgh Way comprises five new residential buildings named Moore, Godfrey, Ackroyd, Austin and Hepworth. The buildings have been designed with a striking modern brick façade with glass balconies. The majority of apartments at Edinburgh Way feature a private balcony or terrace. Austin and Hepworth provide one- and two-bedroom apartment and Moore, Godfrey and Ackroyd provide one, two- and three-bedroom apartments. One-bedroom apartments start from 522 sq. ft., two-bedroom apartments start from 643 sq. ft. and three-bedroom apartments start from 1,035 sq. ft.

Each of the apartments at Edinburgh Way have been finished to Weston Homes’ signature high specification. Purchasers will get a choice of white oak or ebony oak strip wood flooring to entrance halls, living areas, dining areas kitchens and cloakrooms as well as a choice of carpets to bedrooms. Designer kitchens provide Zanussi stainless steel electric ovens, ceramic hob and integrated fridge/ freezer, washer/dryer and dishwasher. Residents also get a choice of quartz stone worktops and upstands, stainless steel sinks and Oakwood Kitchen units.

Luxury bathrooms and en-suite bathrooms offer Fascino digitally controlled Smart Taps, Smart Mirrors with LED lighting, Smart Showers and Smart Baths as well as heated chrome towel rails and a choice of RAK Ceramics porcelain wall and floor tiles.

Jonathan Lewis, Sales and Marketing Director at Weston Homes commented: “Edinburgh Way provides an exceptional sales opportunity with affordable homes in a fast-growing and sought-after area. Weston Homes are pleased to be able to offer customers the option to reserve an apartment for just £1,000 or just £500 for first time buyers. We anticipate the development will be extremely popular due to pricing, design and location”.

Edinburgh Way is situated in close proximity to a number of outstanding schools including Burnt Mill Academy and Saint Nicholas School as well as many shops and restaurants. Edinburgh Way is also located just moments from the green spaces of Harlow Town Park and the amenities of Harlow town centre.

Prices at Edinburgh Way start from £229,000 for a one-bedroom apartment, £296,000 for a two-bedroom apartment and £390,000 for a three-bedroom apartment.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

