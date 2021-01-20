Weston Homes launch new £52.8 million residential-led development in Southend-on-Sea

Leading housebuilder Weston Homes has launched a new £52.8 million (GDV) residential-led development in Southend-on-Sea, one of the country’s most well-known seaside resorts. Named Victoria Central, due to its location on the southern end of Victoria Avenue and just moments from Southend Victoria station, it comprises 217 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments complete with a landscaped courtyard, stylish entrance foyer and 275 sqm of ground floor commercial space.

Global property consultancy Knight Frank has been instructed to lead the Sales & Marketing for Victoria Central. Prices start from £185,000 for a one-bedroom apartment, £218,500 for a two-bedroom apartment and £285,000 for a three-bedroom apartment.

Suzanne Aplin, Sales and Marketing Director at Weston Homes commented: “Weston Homes has a long history of building new homes in Southend-on-Sea, and we are thrilled to have launched Victoria Central, our latest collection of beautifully designed and finished apartments. Victoria Central provides a fantastic opportunity to live right in the heart of this popular seaside town, whilst being the most perfect location near Southend Victoria for commuters into London.”

The development will be a 15 storey, striking brick and glass façade building with glass-fronted balustrades and a raised glazed ground floor. The development has a seven-storey rear wing and the landscaped courtyard features timber decking, stone-bordered plant beds and semi-mature trees. A number of communal rooftop terraces are also available for residents to socialize or simply enjoy the fantastic views over the seaside town.

Edward Robinson, Partner in the New Homes team at Knight Frank added: “The ‘escape to the country’ trend dominated 2020, but the ‘return to normality’ drive will certainly take precedence this year. That said, Covid-19 has shaken up what people want from their homes – buyers this year will be looking for those golden locations that offer an abundance of space and a quick commute. With Southend-on-Sea’s fast rail connections into central London and excellent property prices, it’s becoming incredibly popular.”

Ideally located, Victoria Central is just an eight-minute drive from the town’s seafront and only a three-minute walk from Southend Victoria Station, which offers direct rail access to London’s Liverpool Street in an hour. The area surrounding Victoria Central has significant transport links via the A127 and A13, with London Southend Airport located just 2 miles away offering direct flights to numerous European locations.

According to Knight Frank’s analysis of ONS figures, property prices in Southend-on-Sea have increased by 67% over the last 10 years. Over this time, the area has outperformed both the wider East of England regional average and the UK as a whole, where prices increased by 57% and 44% respectively. Property values in Southend climbed from an average of £178,355 in October 2010 to £297,080 in October 2020; price growth has been underpinned by rising demand for homes in the area. Property in Southend-on-Sea, such as the new apartments at Victoria Central, offer an excellent opportunity for investment, with demand expected to continue to grow as buyers look for more space and good property values within commuting distance to London

All of the apartments available at Victoria Central provide Weston Homes’ signature high, fully inclusive specification and state-of-the-art interior design. Each home comes complete with all flooring finishes – tiled floors to bathrooms, carpets to bedrooms and oak strip wood flooring throughout the rest of the apartment, in a choice of various finishes to enable buyers to personalise their property.

The elegant kitchens are fully-fitted with a complete range of appliances including a stainless steel electric fan oven, ceramic hob, integrated fridge/freezer, dishwasher and washer/dryer. Residents will also be offered a wide choice of designer kitchen units with quartz stone worktops and upstands. LED lighting is provided under the wall units and there is even an instant boiling water tap provided for the ultimate kitchen convenience.

Luxury bathrooms and en-suite bathrooms have digitally controlled Smart Taps, Smart Mirrors with LED lighting, shaver socket, digital clock and de-mist mirror as well as Smart Showers and Baths.

Prices at Victoria Central start from £185,000 for a one-bedroom apartment, £218,500 for a two-bedroom apartment and £285,000 for a three-bedroom apartment.

