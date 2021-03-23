Weston Homes launch 1023 West development in Brentwood

Leading volume house builder Weston Homes has launched 1023 West in Brentwood, a £32 million (GDV) new residential development of 81 converted and newly built one and two bedroom apartments and three and four bedroom houses, which includes the meticulous conversion of La Plata House, a Georgian manor-house formerly used as a Police Station.

A new marketing suite and luxurious show apartment has been created for prospective purchasers to explore the fully inclusive specification at 1023 West.

The meticulously furnished two bedroom show apartment represents the beautiful finish of the premium properties available at every Weston Homes development. Boasting a principal bedroom with en suite, second bedroom, family bathroom and open-plan kitchen, living and dining area, the show apartment showcases everything the new homes at 1023 West have to offer. Influenced by Art Deco interiors, the show apartment is full of vibrant warm yellow, blue and orange soft furnishings, feature black walls and monochromatic geometric wallpaper. With expansive glazing throughout, the light-filled rooms are bright and inviting – all designed to inspire new home owners, allowing them to visualise living in their new home at 1023 West.

Within the purpose built marketing suite at 1023 West, prospective purchasers can tailor the specification of their home and choose from a wide selection of colours and finishes for items including kitchen cabinets and quartz stone worktops, bathroom flooring and wall tiles, carpets and other fittings. Also available is an interactive touchscreen illustrating floor plans and availability.

1023 West is a premium residential development which combines history with new and refurbished homes located within attractive gardens and mature landscaped grounds. The homes are ideal for buyers wanting to relocate from London and benefit from more living space and outside balconies or gardens.

The new 1023 West development has retained the original Georgian La Plata House which will provide nine stylish one and two bedroom apartments. In the grounds around the Georgian Lodge there are six newly-built three and four bedroom houses, each with private gardens, alongside 66 newly-built one and two bedroom apartments, complete with parking facilities.

The newly built apartments at 1023 West each have an outside balcony or terrace, generous living space, a fully fitted designer kitchen with an inclusive range of integrated appliances and a luxurious en suite. The apartments in La Plata House benefit from the grand original features of the Georgian Lodge including high ceilings, bay windows and large rooms.

The houses have an integral garage, offering one or two bays, with a double reception room and a separate kitchen with adjoining dining/breakfast room on the ground floor. On the upper floor, the principal bedroom is an ideal owner’s retreat and boasts a walk-in dressing room and en suite; there are also further bedrooms and a main family bathroom.

Suzanne Aplin, Group Sales & Marketing Director of Weston Homes says: “We are delighted that the launch at 1023 West provides buyers with the opportunity to view our fabulous show apartment and then to visit the marketing suite to look at our wide range of specification and fitting choices available to all buyers, subject to stage of construction.

1023 West is superbly located, just a few minutes’ walk from Brentwood town centre and all of the shops and services that are on offer there, yet with a feeling of quiet seclusion, surrounded by a number of large mature trees and beautiful landscaped gardens. It is a peaceful yet convenient place to live – the perfect combination!”

Apartments at 1023 West start from £335,000, with a range of Discount Market Sale homes available from £265,000 (subject to eligibility), and from £655,000 for a three bedroom house with a private garden and garage.

