Westgate Healthcare to pay all employees above the National Living Wage

Multi award-winning care home group Westgate Healthcare has announced that its employees will receive a pay increase in recognition of their dedication to their residents, and commitment to their roles.

The family owned and run care group with 7 operational homes in England, two of which are rated Outstanding by the Care Quality Commission, made the decision to reward their employees as part of their annual staff remuneration review, and in particular for their efforts over the course of the pandemic.

The announcement follows a series of staff recognition and wellbeing initiatives launched by the group between 2020 – 2021, and will mean that all staff will be paid at least 2.7% more than the new 2021 National Living Wage announced by the government earlier in the year. In addition, the annual pay increases for all eligible staff have been set at levels far in excess of the 2.2% uplift suggested by the government.

Additional staff reward incentives introduced by the care group include an enhanced staff Christmas bonus in 2020, an increased contribution from Westgate Directors to the company’s Staff Wellness Fund, and the group-wide launch of the ‘Make a Wish’ scheme for employees across the group’s 7 care homes.

Despite the operational and financial challenges faced by the healthcare sector over recent months, Westgate Healthcare continue to prioritise the incredible work carried out by their employees and have committed to reviewing salaries moving forwards.

Sita Foxon, Director at Westgate Healthcare, said “Our staff team work so hard and deserve to be rewarded. We would like to take this opportunity to thank each and every Westgate Healthcare employee for making a difference each day, and for going the extra mile. The past 18 months have been extremely challenging in many different ways and we understand the personal sacrifices our staff members have made in order to continue providing an uninterrupted, high quality care service for our residents. Our team are social care heroes and should be proud of the invaluable contribution they make to society and their residents’ lives.”

