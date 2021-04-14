Westgate Healthcare announce planned opening of new care home, Chestnut Manor

Award-winning care group Westgate Healthcare have announced the planned opening of their newest care home, Chestnut Manor.

Following a complete rebuild, the new luxury care home, situated in Wanstead, London, plans to open its doors to residents and the local community in summer 2021, and it’s certainly set to impress prospective care seekers.

The first of its kind in Wanstead, Chestnut Manor Care Home is Westgate Healthcare’s newest care setting, adding to the group’s existing portfolio of seven care & nursing homes, two of which are rated CQC Outstanding. The new care home boasts 60 purpose-built rooms, designed to the highest levels of comfort and industry standards. With close transport links and accessible on-site parking, its location makes it the ideal choice for those seeking high quality care in one of London’s most sought-after suburbs. Residents can enjoy panoramic views over London from the Chestnut Manor’s penthouse living spaces, as well as fine dining in one of the many dining rooms.

Each floor has been uniquely designed to accommodate a range of healthcare needs, from residential care through to dementia and complex nursing care. A variety of activities and lifestyle initiatives, including gardening, arts & crafts, baking, music, and tailored wellbeing programmes, will be central to the care offering. The home also comes with a top of the range hair and nail salon, café, bar, library, and a stunning glass corridor running through the gardens, so that residents and their guests can enjoy the beautiful natural surroundings, all year round.

Following its sister homes, Chestnut Manor will offer a strong sense of community to promote the independence, dignity and choice of its residents. The unique Lifestyle Pioneer program within Westgate Healthcare’s homes, enables residents to apply for and take on key roles in their care homes, empowering residents to pursue their passions and take the lead in shaping their homes. Additionally, the use of smart technologies will ensure high-quality care provision and regular communication with loved ones and the local community.

Tara Teubner, Director at Westgate Healthcare, said: “We are delighted that Chestnut Manor Care Home will bring a much-needed luxury care facility to the community, that offers bespoke, high quality care packages and a home for life, underpinned by family values. We are looking forward to meeting and being a part of our local community.”

To find out more about Chestnut Manor Care Home, or to make a care enquiry, please visit https://www.westgatehealthcare.co.uk/news-article/chestnut-manor-care-home-planned-launch, or call 0204 502 3841.

