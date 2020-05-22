West Wittering Beach to allow limited visitors as they re-open

West Wittering Estate has announced that, despite the relaxation of some Covid19 restrictions, West Wittering Beach will remain closed over the late May Bank Holiday. Local residents and others who can access the beach on foot will still be able to do so, however the management of the Estate do not feel opening fully is in keeping with prevailing government advice on social distancing.

West Wittering Estate, said: “We understand that people will want to visit the beach now some Covid19 restrictions have been relaxed. However, we are not confident that we will be able to maintain adequate social distancing should a large volume of cars arrive, as is typical for us on a sunny Bank Holiday.”

Later in May a limited number of cars will be allowed to park at the beach each day, however the only way to pay for parking will be via the popular parking app, JustPark.

Alongside supporting the safety of visitors and the Estate’s staff, it is hoped that this change will ensure that people wishing to visit the beach do not have a wasted journey. Potential visitors are also strongly discouraged from driving to the West Wittering area without a pre-booked parking slot. There is no other parking within the village.

West Wittering Estate, continued: “By checking the JustPark pre-pay booking app before setting off, our visitors will know whether there is capacity in the car park or if it would be better to plan to visit on another day. You will be able to book a parking space up to three days prior to your visit – if you don’t book, sadly you will be turned away.

“We look forward to welcoming back some visitors from May 27th. It’s our utmost priority to protect the safety of visitors and our staff, so we’ve taken the necessary steps to introduce a responsible car park capacity and pre-pay entry only scheme. This will allow us to ensure social distancing is practical and means visitors can feel confident in their safety by effectively following the two-metre social distancing rule.

“We are continuing to work closely with the local authority and Highways Agency to ensure a safe environment both on the beach, on the roads network in our area and in the wider community. As there is no available on-street parking within the village we would ask that people not to drive and visit the beach without a pre-booking, and be considerate towards our neighbours and local community.”

The changes will not impact season ticket holders. For more information on parking, please visit westwitteringestate.co.uk.

If you are showing any of the symptoms of Coronavirus, or if you have been in contact with anyone who has in the last 14 days, please do not visit.

