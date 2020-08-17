Virtual Civic Service to be hosted in Basildon to remember lost loved ones during Covid-19 pandemic

Everyone within the borough has been affected by Covid-19 in some way – key workers providing vital services, volunteers who have supported vulnerable residents or those kept apart from family during lockdown.

Tragically, some of us have lost loved ones this year, not just to the virus – but the pandemic has meant that we haven’t been able to say goodbye in the traditional way or gather with family and friends to remember and pay our respects to those we have lost.

On the evening of Monday 7 September, there will be a virtual Civic Service of reflection, remembrance and recognition. The Mayor of Basildon is inviting people to contact the council if they wish for their loved one to be part of the remembrance service by sharing either a photograph or memory of the person they have lost.

The Mayor of Basildon, Councillor David Burton-Sampson, said: “Usually the Civic Service looks to the year ahead but now, it is hard to look forward without acknowledging and reflecting on the past six months.

“At this service we will remember those whom we have lost and celebrate those who have done so much to keep our communities together and keep us safe.”

If you would like your loved one to be part of the remembrance service, please email their name and photograph or a memory to [email protected]

The virtual Civic Service will be live streamed on the council’s YouTube channel at 6.30pm on Monday 7 September.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

