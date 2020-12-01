Under Armour store to open on 2nd December at Braintree Village

Braintree Village has today announced that hotly anticipated sportswear brand, Under Armour will be opening its doors at the outlet village on Wednesday 2nd December. The brand has also announced it will be giving away an exclusive gift with purchase available for guests shopping on the store’s opening day*.

Guests can take advantage of huge discounts across the store including saving up to 30% on ‘Project Rock’, the brand’s global best-selling collection with Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. As well as huge discounts on popular items such as up to 50% off Men’s and Women’s Footwear, Outerwear and Training, there are plenty of savings to be had for the whole family including Kids and Women’s items from under £10 as part of the store’s opening promotion. For those not able to visit on opening day, Braintree Village is running a giveaway to win a £50 Under Armour voucher to spend in store. The competition will launch online on opening day. For further information on how to enter and full T&cs, visit – https://braintree-village.com/articles/under-armour-opens-2nd-december

Located in the South Mall next to Levi’s, the new Under Armour store offers state-of-the-art products designed to help athletes perform better, including innovative footwear, moisture-wicking and temperature regulating apparel for men, women, and youth.

Braintree Village has also announced the opening of a kate spade new york clothing pop-up, which can be found next to Lindt in the North Mall, as well as UK born brand and popular country retailer Lazy Jacks. Both new stores will be opening their doors at Braintree Village on 2nd December. The kate spade new york clothing pop-up will be opening at Braintree Village this December in addition to the brand’s hugely popular store which joined the outlet centre this June. These new stores join the recently opened Neon Sheep and Crew Clothing Company stores at Braintree Village.

Following the latest government guidance, Braintree Village’s non-essential retailers will be open from 2nd December, with additional health and safety measures in place to ensure Christmas shopping is as safe and enjoyable as possible.

