Under Armour gears up for launch at Braintree Village

Braintree Village has today announced that performance apparel brand, Under Armour, will be joining the outlet’s designer sportswear portfolio in late Autumn.

Located in the South Mall next to Levi’s, the new Under Armour store offers state-of-the-art products designed to help athletes perform better, including innovative footwear, moisture-wicking and temperature regulating apparel for men, women, and youth.

Founded in 1996 by former University of Maryland football player Kevin Plank, Under Armour is the originator of performance apparel–gear engineered to keep athletes cool, dry and light throughout the course of a game, practice or workout. The technology behind Under Armour’s diverse range is complex, but it’s easy to reap the benefits: wear HeatGear® when it’s hot, ColdGear® when it’s cold, and AllSeasonGear® between the extremes.

The opening of the new Under Armour store marks the sixth new brand to have opened at Braintree Village in 2020 and follows openings by kate spade new york, The Cornish Bakery, Jack & Jones, Calvin Klein and Summerhouse Aromatherapy. It also joins a lineup of great sportswear stores including Nike, Adidas and ASICS.

Since reopening in June, Braintree Village has introduced a number of safety measures to keep shoppers safe including hand sanitiser points throughout the centre, a one way system and capacity monitoring to ensure social distancing can be maintained, and signs to remind guests to keep the required distance apart.

