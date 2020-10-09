Twitter Trolls Target K-Pop Star Oli London, comparing his looks to US Vice President Mike Pence

After Wednesday night’s Vice Presidential Debate, netizens flocked to social media to discuss their opinions on the debate and who came off best between Vice Presidential Candidate for the Democratic party Kamala Harris and incumbent Vice President Mike Pence.

However, among the thousands of tweets about Mike Pence, hundreds of Twitter users targetted British K-Pop Star and TV personality, Oli London with cruel comments saying that Mike Pence and him had striking similarities with their appearances.

One twitter troll commented “Mike Pence needs to sue whoever did his nose job cause he looks like Oli London” while another chimed in “I refuse to believe that Oli London and Mike Pence are not the same individual”.

The twitter comments come on the samw day as Oli appeared on new controversial BBC documentary series ‘Being British East Asian: Sex, Beauty & Bodies’ which aired today on BBC Three. In the documentary, Oli discusses the level of trolling he receives online and also delves into the reasons behind his dramatic transformation to become a K-Pop star.

