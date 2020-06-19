TV personality Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen launches furniture collection

British television personality and home-style consultant Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen has collaborated with Central London based wholesale furniture manufacturer and dropshipper Artisan Furniture to create a “warm, witty, highly educated and addictively elegant collection with roots in the aristocratic glamour of British Good Taste”.

The collaboration is expected to yield 50 products, and over a dozen distinct styles ranging from the outrageously opulent Singapore to the floral designs of Avanti.

Llewelyn-Bowen, best known for his work on BBC programme Changing Rooms and for being a judge on the ITV reality series Popstar to Operastar in 2010, was reportedly glad to work with the British furniture wholesaler on account of their focus on artisanal prosperity, sustainability of timber and welfare of the local community.

In his own words, LLB designs are based on an ethos of making opulent design accessible to all. With the distinct grandeur of LUX and Artisan Furniture’s business model of creating affordable furniture, the collaboration appears to be a good idea for all parties. The collection is set to be released during the summer of 2020, available on a variety of independent retailers and most large online platforms.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

