Turtle Bay Chelmsford to reopen next week!

Jerk fans rejoice! Turtle Bay Chelmsford will open its doors again on Wednesday 2nd December just in time for Christmas!

For those wanting to get away from it all this festive season (and who doesn’t this year?) Turtle Bay’s Caribbean hideaway on the high street is offering a much-needed tropical twist on Christmas with a three or four course, sunshine-inspired festive menu and optional bottomless drinks. The Christmas menu is also available for takeout or delivery this year, served with cocktails and a reggae playlist – perfect for an office Christmas lunch or to share with family at home. Plus the Bay’s bottomless brunch and entire regular menu is also available.

Designed to lift spirits and provide an escape from tired turkeys and predictable puds, the Christmas collection is filled with brand new warming, vibrant takes on the traditional festive fare, as well as a host of much-loved Turtle Bay Caribbean classics, and an abundance of the Bay’s vegan and veggie dishes too.

First things first, guests will start with a table full of grazing-style appetisers including all time Turtle Bay favourites like juicy grilled halloumi, crispy chickpeas & fresh watermelon.

Starters follow with Turtle Bay classics including vegan-friendly Trini Doubles (fragrant and rich curried chickpeas on two freshly made bara roti flatbreads) and Crispy Chilli Squid; as well as the very special festive Berry Jerk Wings (marinated wings, pit grilled & glazed with juicy berry-infused jerk).

For the main course say hello to the amazing new Christmas Half Jerk Chicken – a tropical twist on the classic Christmas bird. The Bay’s famous fiery jerk-marinated chicken is pit grilled, topped with a creamy festive jerk sauce and served with fresh watermelon and coconut rice & peas. Other Caribbean Christmas treats include the extra-indulgent 21 day-aged Jerk Sirloin; the festive ‘Berry Breast’ marinated chicken; vegan dishes including ‘Sweet Berry Jerk Tofu’ and the exotic and spicy Chestnut & Roasted Squash Curry. Alternatively, for the main course festive diners can opt for classic Bay favourites such as Curry Goat and Jerk Salmon.

Christmas Pud gets a tropical Caribbean twist via the Rum Soaked Festive Pudding (V) for dessert. There’s also sunshine-inspired Coconut Tart; Banana Toffee and Rum Cheesecake as well as the ultra-decadent Chilli Chocolate Brownie, served with creamy vegan coconut ice cream.

For the ultimate Christmas holiday experience, Turtle Bay are offering a ‘bottomless upgrade’ that can be added to any festive menu booking for an additional £20. Guests who have opted for a bottomless Christmas menu can select unlimited cocktails for two hours from the tropical drinks collection – it has been a tough year after all. The bottomless option also includes unlimited Red Stripe or refreshing, alcohol-free mocktails.

The Christmas menu is £24 for three courses and £27 for four courses and is available all day long from 2nd December until 3rd January 2021.

Bottomless upgrade is £20 extra and is available from 5.00pm as a pre-booked promotion only.

Turtle Bay’s Happy Hour is available every day 10am – 7pm & 8.30pm – close and cocktails are 241 throughout this time, including for Festive Menu guests. The usual main menu, breakfast and bottomless brunch menus are available throughout the season alongside the Festive Menu.

And this Christmas, if you can’t get to the Bay, the Bay will come to you. For the first time ever, Turtle Bay has created a takeout and delivery version of the Festive menu for £25 per person. It includes two festive courses and a cocktail bottle (which includes three servings to pour over ice) can be delivered directly to offices or households bringing the Caribbean Christmas vibes to wherever you are celebrating this year.

Christmas bookings are subject to a £10 deposit, which is fully refundable should government guidelines mean that the reservation isn’t possible.

Waving goodbye to 2020 will no doubt be high on everyone’s list of priorities this festive season and so Turtle Bay’s festive menu and bottomless upgrade will be available right through New Year, including on New Year’s Eve!

