Turtle Bay Chelmsford to offer 2’4’1 Caribbean breakfasts & extended Happy Hour

As shorter days beckon in more ways than one, those seeking an earlier start can kick off the day with a little extra Caribbean sunshine and warm the soul with 2’4’1 breakfasts at the Bay Breakfast Club in Chelmsford. Plus, as afternoon cocktails become more or less essential, Turtle Bay has extended their famous happy hour so it runs right through from opening until 8pm.

There will be 2’4’1 on ALL breakfast & brunch dishes daily until 11am, plus the team will now be flinging the doors open at the Chelmsford restaurant at 8.30am.

And as the window for socialising seems to shrink ever smaller, for the first time in history, the whole rainbow of rum cocktails including One Love, Reggae Rum Punch, Tingaling and Marley Mojito are available 2-4-1 from the moment they open, ’till 8pm every single day.

There’s also free WiFi and sockets aplenty for those #WFH blues… a tropical escape from the sofa/kids/kitchen table with the flavours, sounds and interior to inspire creativity and refresh fuzzy minds.

Turtle Bay’s Bottomless Brunch is also still on offer, from 10am – 3pm daily. For £27pp, their gorgeous Caribbean brunch, burger or rotis are served with unlimited choices from the whole tropical cocktail or mocktail collection (or prosecco, craft lager and Red Stripe for those less keen on a cocktail) for two hours of laidback, island-style afternoon vibes.

A whole array of brunch classics have been given the Turtle Bay Caribbean treatment including the nation’s favourite, Avocado Smash, which at the Bay is served alongside grilled roti, roasted tomato, chilli & chives topped with either poached eggs, mushroom, jerk sausage or jerk bacon.

Liven up dreary days with the rich & spicy Curry Goat Hash – spicy goat curry, served with fried potato, pink onion & two sunny side up fried eggs.

For those simply craving a breakfast roll, Turtle Bay’s Roti Rolls are a dreamy Caribbean take on this classic breakfast/brunch choice – made from hand stretched dough and an array of fillings like jerk sausage, jerk bacon, and crispy soft-yolk fried eggs.

There are plenty of options for veggies and vegans too, including the Big Vegan Grill Down (Turtle Bay’s take on a full veggie breakfast), or the Vegan Yardbird, a fresh roti stacked with chicken-style vegan patty, smashed avocado, rich maple syrup, hot sauce & watermelon.

It’s not just breakfast with a twist, it’s breakfast with the magic of the Caribbean and it’s just what’s needed to soothe the nation’s soul right now.

Of course, there have been a few changes made at the restaurants, which have been operationally transformed to become COVID-secure destinations. Full details can be found below and on the website.

Bookings are open for breakfast, brunch, lunch, dinner or drinks, at the restaurants and it’s advisable to book in advance.

