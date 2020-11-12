TURTLE BAY CHELMSFORD SERVES UP TURTLE BAY AT HOME FOR LOCKDOWN 2.0

If diners can’t get to the Bay, then the Bay will come to them – Turtle Bay Chelmsford is open for takeaway and delivery this lockdown.

The Chelmsford restaurant promises to bring a slice of island life into the houses of hungry jerk fans around the city. This means the “Caribbean Social” can now be recreated at home, as the magic Turtle Bay ingredients of rum, reggae and jerk head to your household for a night in to remember. This is about letting the good times roll, hunkering down and bringing some sunshine to lockdown 2.0.

It’s not just Turtle Bay’s gorgeous Caribbean soul food that is ready to go…A collection of their tropical cocktails have also been given the “TB At Home” treatment too, and can be ordered by the bottle for £10, which gets you three servings. Each bottle comes with ice, so at-home diners and drinkers can nominate the ‘barman’ for the night and all they need do is pour…

Cocktail lovers can choose from Reggae Rum Punch, Beachcomber Zombie , Jamaican Mule or Passion Rum Punch. And they can opt to simply order cocktails without food if it’s a household rum night that’s in order. Soggy Dollar Rum is available to order by the bottle too, as are the restaurant’s own Turtle Bay craft beers.

There’s a great range of the menu available including main course classics like Original Jerk Chicken and the Vegan Motherclucker burger, as well as an extensive collection of starters and sides for anyone wanting to graze the night away.

For a Caribbean feast, big hungry households can order the “Share the Love Bundle for Four”. This sunshine-inspired banquet includes half a Jerk Chicken, BBQ Babyback Ribs, Trini Chicken Curry, Curry Aubergine, 2 x Coconut Rice & Peas, Sweet Potato Fries, Spiced Fries, Sweet Plantain and Sunshine Salad.

For the true Turtle Bay experience takeaways must be served alongside a soundtrack of specially curated uplifting beats through the restaurant’s Spotify channel.

To say thank you to the NHS during the COVID-19 pandemic, Turtle Bay are continuing to offer a 20% discount to NHS staff for call and collect orders via the Blue Light scheme.

Turtle Bay at Home is available for call and collect or delivery via Deliveroo and UberEats – visit the website for the full details.

As they say in the Caribbean, storms don’t last forever… Turtle Bay at Home offers sunshine for the soul while we wait this one out.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

