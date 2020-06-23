TONI&GUY BILLERICAY RECEIVE AUTOMATED EXTERNAL DEFIBRILLATOR

It’s been a sentimental day for Jim Shaw, Owner of TONI&GUY Billericay, as he has been provided with an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) for the salon on behalf of the Justin Edinburgh 3 Foundation. The donation was made to commemorate the one year anniversary of former Tottenham Hotspur Defender and Leyton Orient Manager, Justin Edinburgh’s death, who was associated with the salon being Jim’s business partner. The donation was led by Justin’s son, and founder of the JE3 Foundation, Charlie Edinburgh, alongside the foundation’s trustees. The salon was one of three chosen venues to receive this piece of equipment and was chosen due to the special place it held in Justin’s heart.

Justin was involved with the salon as a business partner to Jim, current British Hairdressing Awards Men’s Hairdresser of the Year, and was in this role for 18 years, with the TONI&GUY Billericay salon being his love outside of football. The salon, located on the high street of Billericay, will now have this incredible live-saving piece of equipment for the town and the local community.

The foundation itself focusses its attention on Justin’s Law, creating legislative change to ensure that all health and sporting facilities within the United Kingdom are obliged to be equipped with a defibrillator after Justin’s untimely death due to a cardiac arrest last year while in the gym, where his chances of survival could have increased dramatically if there had been an on-site Automated External Defibrillator (AED).

Comment from Jim Shaw, Owner of TONI&GUY Billericay and Current British Hairdressing Awards Men’s Hairdresser of the Year. “Justin was not just a business partner, he was a friend and an idol. I miss him so much and will never be able to thank him enough for his help and support that he constantly gave towards the salon. His family have did him so proud with this charity and I can’t thank them enough for choosing the salon to be gifted this piece of equipment which will help us to save lives in the local community.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

