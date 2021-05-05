TIM HORTONS IS NOW OPEN IN HARLOW

Iconic Canadian restaurant brand, Tim Hortons®, has today (5th May 2021) officially opened its doors in Harlow. The first-of-its-kind in Essex, the new restaurant and drive-thru is now welcoming customers with its famous coffee, freshly baked donuts and delicious meals from 6am till midnight, seven days a week.

The highly anticipated restaurant opened its doors in the Queensgate Centre for the first time today and celebrated by gifting the first drive-thru and takeaway customer free coffee, every day for the whole year.

Famed for its unrivalled, round the clock offering, the brand is running a month of giveaways including free drinks and donuts as well as exclusive deals including its Breakfast £1.99 promotion offering a main breakfast item, small hot drink or orange juice and a hash brown for the value price. These promotions will be available to anyone who activates their Tim Hortons digital card – redeemed via scanning a QR code at the store or by visiting https://thwallet-hl.oneapp.to.

Kevin Hydes, Chief Commercial Officer of Tim Hortons® franchise in the U.K commented on the opening: “We know fans in Essex have been patiently waiting to get their hands on our famous coffee and fresh donuts for a while now and so I am thrilled we can finally offer a unique Canadian experience in our most southernly located restaurant. We have spent the last few months recruiting and training an excellent team to help deliver a quality experience for our customers, morning, noon and night and they are well and truly ready to hit the ground running. We cannot wait to welcome as many of you as possible.”

