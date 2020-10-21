Tia Maria celebrates UK Coffee Week with limited edition cocktails

The world-famous coffee liqueur, Tia Maria, is celebrating UK Coffee Week this week until Sunday 25 October with some of London’s favourite cocktail bars including Homeboy, Chapter 72, Trailer Happiness, Megan’s and Laki Kane.

Tia Maria is offering a host of coffee inspired cocktails for Londoners to enjoy in its chosen bars including the signature Tia Espresso Martini. Bars will donate up to £1 from every cocktail to UK Coffee Week’s charity Project Waterfall.

Cocktail lovers can enjoy an extra special Disaronno Velvet Espresso Martini at Chapter 72, Frozen Irish Coffee cocktail at Homeboy or European Breakfast cocktail at Heads + Tails with each bar creating a limited-edition Tia Maria cocktail available throughout UK Coffee Week.

In addition, coffee lovers will be able to hone their cocktail skills at home through a free private virtual masterclass with Tia Maria’s UK Brand Ambassador, Stephanie Rainbow.

Rainbow will demonstrate how to create some of Tia Maria’s signature serves – including the Espresso Martini and Tia Maria’s twist on the iconic White Russian. For those looking to create cocktails with a hint of glamour the sweet Fancy Frappe is filled with candy, glitter and topped with lashings of whipped cream.

The masterclass will take place on Thursday 22 October and spaces can be booked by emailing [email protected]

During UK Coffee Week, consumers enjoying Tia Maria’s cocktails at one of its partner bars will have the chance to win a bespoke Tia Maria cocktail kit including a full bottle of Tia Maria, branded Espresso Martini glasses, equipment to create the ultimate home cocktail bar and samples of Tia Maria’s newest innovation – Tia Maria Cold Brew Iced Coffee Frappe.

The full list of bars taking part in Tia Maria’s UK Coffee Week celebration in London include Chapter 72, Haven, Megan’s (across all eight sites), Heads & Tails, Trailer Happiness, Lake Kane, El Camion and Homeboy.

