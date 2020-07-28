Three new stores open at Braintree Village

Braintree Village has opened three new stores – and they’re sure to delight fashionistas and coffee aficionados alike. Stylish menswear brand, Jack & Jones, joins luxury design house, kate spade new york, as well as The Cornish Bakery, which is perfect for those looking for a hand-roasted coffee lift during their shop.

Located next to Dune London on the South Mall, Jack & Jones is a must-visit for men looking to build a stylish wardrobe from a high-profile brand. From fashion-forward urban sportswear to casual classics and tailoring, savvy shoppers are sure to find a style (and price) they’ll love. To celebrate the opening of their latest store, the ‘Brothers of Denim’ are offering Braintree Village guests 30% off the RRP throughout the Jack & Jones store*.

Fashion-fanatics will also be delighted to hear that kate spade new york has opened its first Essex-based shop, selling everything from ready to wear fashion pieces to the brand’s signature handbags and jewellery – all at fantastic outlet prices.

Located next to the Polo Ralph Lauren store, the kate spade new york store is celebrating its opening with up to 60% off RRP!** What’s more, there’s also a chance to win a kate spade new york Adel large tote bag (worth £350) on the Braintree Village website!***

If Guests need a pick me up during their shopping spree, Braintree Village’s latest opening, The Cornish Bakery, promises proper artisanal pasties, beautifully buttery French pastries and delicately hand-roasted coffee, prepared and served with passion.

Founder of The Cornish Bakery, Steve Grocutt, opened his first store in 1994 in Mevagissey, Cornwall, and has continued to grow and develop his award-winning produce over the past 26 years. Having been named the maker of The World’s Best Pasty, Steve and his team look forward to helping customers achieve a laid-back Cornwall state of mind.

In total, the new openings have generated over 25 new jobs in the local area.

Josef O’Sullivan, Centre Director of Braintree Village said, “We are excited to welcome these new brands to Braintree Village and know that our fashion-loving guests will be eager to shop at Jack & Jones and kate spade new york. The Cornish Bakery will be a real-hit with visitors thanks to its excellent food offering.”

Since reopening in June, Braintree Village has introduced a number of safety measures to keep shoppers safe including hand sanitiser points throughout the centre, a one way system and capacity monitoring to ensure social distancing can be maintained, and signs to remind guests to keep the required distance apart

