#THISISESSEX FILM LAUNCHED TO CHALLENGE ESSEX STEREOTYPE

A new film, #ThisisEssex, has been launched by the tourism promotional body, Visit Essex and Essex County Council, to transform perceptions of the Essex stereotype.

As part of an ongoing strategy, the people of Essex have stepped forward to showcase real Essex and dispel the stereotype. A female rally driver, vintner, oysterman and scientist have all taken part in the film, to demonstrate what a culturally rich and diverse county Essex is. Each star of #ThisisEssex has taken a look at one aspect of the stereotype and has been filmed amongst some of the county’s must stunning visitor attractions and backdrops. The film, which aims to get people to ‘take a second look at Essex’, also celebrates real Essex and showcases the diverse talent that thrives in the county, from leading comedian and actress, Ellie Taylor, to Michelin starred chefs, the Galvin Brothers.

Spearheading the campaign is Councillor Mark Durham, Vice Chairman, Visit Essex, who is very proud of his Essex roots and is determined to transform the stereotype. He says: “Essex has been much maligned for a long time, but it’s time for change. Essex is a diverse county; the people and places that make up the county are very different, that’s why it’s vital for us to stand together and demonstrate the extraordinary people and places Essex has to offer.”

Councillor Tony Ball, Cabinet Member for Economic Development, Essex County Council, added: “Essex is a wonderful place to live, study, work and invest. The county includes the UK’s oldest town and newest city plus a plethora of historic and thriving towns and villages. Essex also boasts excellent universities, cutting-edge industry and stunning scenery all within an hour’s commute to the city of London. We’re proud to be from Essex and we want the rest of the world to know what a wonderful place Essex is too.”

The film has been launched online and across all social media platforms and stars: Ellie Taylor, comedian; Galvin Brothers, Michelin-starred chefs; Dr Miles Adcock, President Space and Quantum, Teledyne e2v, Chelmsford; Anne Wafula-Strike, Paralympian; Nabila Tejpar, female rally champ; Tom Haward, oysterman; Jane Mohan, vintner, West Street Vineyard, Coggeshall; James Cole, Harwich Town Crier; Antony Stuart-Hicks, award-winning pantomime dame, Mercury Theatre, Colchester; Demetra Lindsay, Chatelaine, Hedingham Castle; Adrian Gayler, metal detectorist, Dave Monk, presenter, BBC Essex.

To view the #ThisisEssex film, please visit https://www.visitessex.com/explore/this-is-essex. To discover more about #ThisisEssex, please click onto www.visitessex.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

