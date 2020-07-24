The Snow Queen: Mirrorlands heads to Essex cinemas next month!

In this magical fairy-tale we discover a powerful king who nearly loses his family due to the snow queen’s evil deeds. In response, the king seeks a way to withdraw all magic from the world – and all those with master magical powers are banished to the Mirrorlands.

The only one who can stop him is our hero Gerda, and her only way out of the Mirrorlands is to make an alliance with the snow queen herself. The unlikely pair then embark on an exciting, frosty adventure to free her banished family.

The latest offering from acclaimed studio Wizart Animation, The Snowqueen: Mirrorlands will be cooling down UK cinemas this Summer 2020.

Signature Entertainment presents The Snow Queen: Mirrorlands in Cinemas Nationwide from Aug 7

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

