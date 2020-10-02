The Royal National Institute of Blind People’s work with Mind to launch Emergency Mental Health Sessions

Dear Editor,

2020 has been a difficult year for everyone, and that is bound to have an impact on people’s mental health. Many blind and partially sighted people have faced anxiety, sadness and even fear about the unique challenges they have experienced – such as problems social distancing, difficulty shopping without guidance and isolation from losing tactile contact with friends and family during lockdown.

That is why the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB) has worked with Mind to launch Emergency Mental Health Sessions for local blind and partially sighted people to mark World Mental Health Day.

The sessions are completely free and offer people with sight loss the opportunity to speak to a counsellor for an hour over the phone about however they are feeling and any problems that are on their mind. It doesn’t have to be about their sight at all.

If you or someone you know could benefit from speaking to someone, please call the RNIB Helpline on 0303 123 9999. We can set up a chat within 36 hours and the service can be used as many times as needed.

It’s been a tough year and it’s ok not to be ok, but you don’t need to suffer in silence.

Thank you

Amanda Hawkins

Specialist Lead Emotional Support Services

RNIB

