The Leigh-on-Sea Bric a Brac Trail IS BACK!

Each weekend in August, sellers across Leigh will be setting up stalls at locations all over town and selling a huge range of items from outside their houses:

Dates:

Sat 8 & Sun 9 August – Highlands Estate & Marine Estate areas – 11am – 3pm

Sat 15 & Sun 16 August – Belfairs & Blenheim areas – 11am – 3pm

Sat 22 & Sun 23 August – Broadway & West Leigh areas – 11am – 3pm

Sat 29 & Sun 30 August – Elms & Chalkwell – 11am – 3pm

From baby clothes to handmade jam, from toys to beautiful carpentry, there are treasures and bargains galore to be had. Do stroll around the town, meet your neighbours, discover places in Leigh you didn’t know and support community causes as some sellers will be raising funds for local charities.

Leigh has been split into four areas for the Bric a Brac Trail. Each area has a specific weekend to set up and sell, enabling sellers to visit stalls in other areas around the town.

There are maps on Facebook to show buyers where all the stalls are. Follow the bric a brac trail on Facebook for up to date news :

