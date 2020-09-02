The Jaded Hearts Club release new video for ‘Loves Gone Bad’ ahead of debut album

Featuring frontmen Miles Kane (The Last Shadow Puppets) and Nic Cester (Jet), guitarists Graham Coxon(Blur) and Jamie Davis, plus Matt Bellamy(Muse) on bass and drummer Sean Payne (The Zutons), The Jaded Hearts Club are an all-star collective who play raucous rock ‘n’ roll for the sheer fun of it. The band today share their brand new single ‘Love’s Gone Bad’ ahead of their debut album ‘You’ve Always Been Here’, which follows on October 2nd.

‘Love’s Gone Bad’ is the latest product of The Jaded Hearts Club’s crate-digging mission to put a new spin on lost classics from the world of Northern Soul and Motown. The song was originally released by Chris Clark in 1966 on Motown subsidiary label V.I.P. Records, shortly before The Underdogs reinvented it as a scrappy garage-rock track. The latter’s version’s cult status grew in stature when it was included on Lenny Kaye’s influential ‘Nuggets’ compilation.

In the hands of The Jaded Hearts Club, ‘Love’s Gone Bad’ has become a raucous rush of adrenalised Northern Soul energy, topped by a swaggering, larger-than-life vocal from Miles Kane. It’s the sound of a band playing with an uninhibited passion for the music.

“Love’s Gone Bad, a rare northern sole stomper that we dug from the underground. We beefed it up and gave it golden wings with matching loafers! Be prepared to dance!” says Miles Kane.

The spirit of the song is encapsulated by the accompanying video. Filmed in London’s Moth Club, the vinyl spins and then Miles Kane and a dancer bound through some fleet-footed old school Northern Soul dance moves.

‘Love’s Gone Bad’ is the latest track to preview the album after ‘Reach Out I’ll Be There’, ‘This Love Starved Heart of Mine (It’s Killing Me)’, ‘Nobody But Me’ and the mood-setting intro ‘We’ll Meet Again’.

‘You’ve Always Been Here’ will be released on CD, vinyl and digital formats, and is available for pre-order here. A selection of album bundles are also available. Fans who pre-order the album from the official store will also receive first access to tickets for next year’s UK tour.

The band were formed in 2017 when Jamie Davis, a British guitarist living in Los Angeles who previously ran Coxon’s Transcopic Records label in England, wanted to book a Beatles covers band to play at his birthday party. The cost proved to be excessive and the available tribute acts were drab, so Davis instead asked his friends to put an impromptu band together.

Their memorable second gig at Stella McCartney’s fashion show saw Paul McCartney jump on stage as Ringo Starr watched on. It was followed by SXSW; a late night gig in Chicago after Bellamy had completed a stadium show with Muse; a gig with Roger Daltrey at The Royal Albert Hall in support of the Teenage Cancer Trust; and a headline show at London’s 100 Club.

The Jaded Hearts Club originally planned to tour extensively this year before all plans were postponed due to the Covid-19 situation. They’ve used the downtime to begin investigating material and new ideas for their second album.

