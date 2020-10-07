The Fun Walk – Virtual Event Will Raise Thousand for Charity

The annual Fun Walk took place as a virtual event through September with 85 organisations registered and an estimated fourteen hundred participants walking to raising money for good causes.

The Fun Walk organised by Basildon, Billericay and Wickford CVS on behalf of local MP John Baron is normally held at Barleylands Farm, but was changed to a virtual event this year due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Last year the walk raised £105,000 bringing the total raised since the event began in 2002 to over £1 Million.

John Baron said

“We thought long and hard about whether to hold the event this year given the situation, but we are lucky enough to have long-term sponsors who despite being impacted by Covid-19 were able to dig deep this year and continue to support local charities. Out thanks go to Swan Housing Association, Tunnelcraft, Anisha Grange Care Home, Butyl Products Group, Leonardo MW, IFE Global Logistics, McDonald’s Restaurants Basildon and others”.

Simon Johnson, Chief Officer at BBW CVS said

”We had to completely change the format of this year’s event – but through our work with local charities we know the importance of events like this to support the continuation of their work. We are delighted so many organisations were able to take part in this year’s event, and look forward to being able to report the total raised.”

