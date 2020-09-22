The Fun Walk – Last chance to participate in this year’s virtual event!

With one week left to participate, MP John Baron’s Fun Walk has already raised thousands of pounds for Charity, with help from local businesses.

John Baron said “We are delighted to see so many organisations participating in this year’s virtual event. We know the bonus pot provides a big incentive to Charity supporters to take part and our thanks go to local businesses who again stepped up to contribute to the bonus pot. They are Swan Housing Association, Tunnelcraft, Anisha Grange Care Home, Butyl Products Group, Leonardo MW, IFE Global Logistics, McDonald’s Restaurants Basildon and others.”

One of the first charities to complete the walk and collect their sponsorship money is Changing Pathways, raising over £5,000

Natasha, Operations Manager at Changing Pathways said “Funds raised will support victims of domestic violence. We have 46 crisis refuge spaces. It has been an extremely difficult time during Covid but we have been providing a full service and adding extra support due to the demand.”

Other local organisations who have already completed their walks include REACH Hippotherapy, Brentwood Catholic Children’s Society, Basildon Hospital Radio, Basildon Twinning Association, Ladybirds Song Group, Manor Mission Church, Billericay Town Twinning, Takiwātanga Support Services and Billericay Street Pastors.

It is not too late for organisations to register and complete their walk, as the event runs until September 30th. Visit www.thefunwalktrust.co.uk

