Thames Clippers to Service Barking Riverside

Barking Riverside Limited and Thames Clippers have agreed a long-term contract to extend the capital’s leading River Bus service to the growing East London district.

Expected to open Winter 2021, Barking Riverside will be Thames Clippers newest stop across the river network, which will expand the service to 24 locations along the River Thames, marking the ambition to move services to the heart of East London.

The new pier will extend the RB1 line of the Thames Clippers’ service, bringing commuters and leisure seekers directly to Barking Riverside from Battersea, via Central London. Serving Barking Riverside and the wider Barking and Dagenham community, the service will also create a new link across the Thames to Woolwich, in just 6 minutes, and up the river to Greenwich and Canary Wharf, within 20 and 35 minutes respectively, with Central London accessible in 45 minutes.

A partnership between L&Q and the Mayor of London, Barking Riverside is one of the UK’s most exciting placemaking projects. The development is transforming a former industrial site the size of Hyde Park into over 10,000 new homes, commercial and leisure facilities, parkland and publicly accessible river frontage. This exciting community will eventually grow to be home to over 30,000 people, with public facilities designed in partnership with the existing and new community, creating new opportunities for local people.

Other major transport improvements for the area include a new London Overground Station for Barking Riverside, which is currently under construction and will be a short walk to interchange with the new River Bus stop and connecting bus services.

Matthew Carpen, Managing Director for Barking Riverside Limited, said: “This exciting agreement is part of our ambition to open up this remarkable stretch of the River Thames for everyone to enjoy. The new River Bus stop will bring many benefits for the local area and create new opportunities for our diverse and enterprising community. It will put Barking Riverside firmly onto the map, and attract new residents to make Barking Riverside their home, as well as inspiring other Londoners to come and visit us.

Sean Collins, co-founder and CEO of Thames Clippers, said: “The addition of a stunning new pier at Barking Riverside is an incredibly exciting milestone for Thames Clippers. It creates a new and unique gateway to the development and will allow residents to travel into the centre of the capital and beyond. As our 24th and easternmost pier on the network it also extends our route by 4km and is a significant step in our commitment to expand yet further east and our target to operate a route that spans over 50km of the river by 2025. “

Vicky Savage, London Managing Director at L&Q and Barking Riverside Board Member said, “Along with our partners at the GLA we’re committed to getting the right transport infrastructure in place to support the fantastic community at Barking Riverside. We’re delighted to have successfully concluded these talks with Thames Clippers and the London Borough of Barking and Dagenham. The Thames Clippers service is such an enjoyable way to travel and see our beautiful capital city. The introduction of this iconic riverboat service, alongside the new Barking Riverside Overground Station, will help connect local people in the borough to Central London and beyond, whilst drawing in visitors to see the great things this area has to offer. Providing easier ways to travel, a game changer for the area, this will deliver important long-term benefits to Barking Riverside for years to come.”

Set to benefit the entire borough, the deal has been agreed in close collaboration with the London Borough of Barking and Dagenham, which has contributed £600,000 in funding for the project.

Councillor Darren Rodwell, Leader of Barking and Dagenham Council, said: “Barking and Dagenham is London’s Growth Opportunity and we are well and truly set to be one of the best-connected boroughs in London. Our borough already boasts a 15-minute journey to Fenchurch Street on the C2C, and exciting projects like this mean that we’re able to further increase connectivity to our borough and open even more doors to opportunities, for the benefit of our residents and local businesses.”

Councillor Cameron Geddes, Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Social Housing, said: “We’re really pleased that plans to get Thames Clippers to the borough are moving ahead, a move which will serve to connect Barking and Dagenham to the rest of London using the Thames River faster and more frequently. As always, we’re a growth borough and this transport link will enable us to further unlock the potential for increased connectivity for the benefit of those who live, work, visit and travel through our borough. The Thames Clippers service will not only support the regeneration of Barking Riverside, but will also be available for all residents.”

Pat Hayes, Managing Director for Be First, said: “This is great news. The Thames Clippers Service will connect this dynamic and fast growing stretch of the Thames to the centre of London. It will boost our vision to develop Barking and Dagenham’s riverside as one of London’s major destinations for waterside living and working.”

Concept designs for the new pontoon have been created by Beckett Rankine and Anthony Carlile Architects.

