TFG London opens first store at intu Lakeside

Adding to intu Lakeside’s growing portfolio of new brands; TFG London, the owner of premium luxury womenswear brands Whistles, Hobbs, Phase Eight and Damsel in a Dress have opened their first store at the centre. Offering shoppers an extensive collection from four different brands that will allow them to find effortlessly stylish wardrobe solutions for work, weekends and special occasions.

Howard Oldstein, centre director at intu Lakeside, said: “We are very excited to welcome the first TFG London store to intu Lakeside. In 2019 we saw investment and expansion from renowned fashion brands such as Ted Baker, Zara and River Island; as well as the launch of our brand-new leisure facility, The Quay. With even more planned for 2020, we are pleased to be offering our customers even more choice and providing them with the best shopping and leisure experience possible.”

To celebrate the launch of TFG London, the intu Lakeside Personal Styling team have pulled together their top picks available in store.

Damsel in a Dress:

Damsel in a Dress is a premium womenswear brand and aims to bring bold, statement and premium designs to women who want clothes that make them feel confident and sophisticated, whilst being fun to wear.

• intu Lakeside’s Stylist’s pick: The Adie button dress (£169.00) in camel, a vintage style dress in a classic colour that always looks sophisticated.

Hobbs:

Established in London, Hobbs first arrived on the retail scene in 1981, and still design their collections in the capital today. It’s in their very own atelier that each design is brought to life; creating beautifully crafted clothes that showcase the feminine silhouettes and fine fabrics that have become their signature.

• intu Lakeside’s Stylist’s pick: The Kiera Jacket (£159.00) is the perfect versatile workwear essential to add to your wardrobe for 2020.

Phase Eight:

Established in London in 1979, Phase Eight have positioned themselves as a go-to-dress destination, designing contemporary, feminine styles in premium, high quality fabrics. Combined with their daywear, accessories and shoe offering, they give their customers a complete wardrobe solution.

• intu Lakeside’s Stylist’s pick: The Jordyn Jacquard fit and flare dress ( £150.00 ) is a beautiful dress, ideal for a special occasion such as a winter wedding.

Whistles:

Whistles is a leading British contemporary fashion brand, based in London UK. Whistles has become a shopping destination for the busy, dynamic woman, creating timeless pieces with an intelligent sense of design. Collections are considered, wearable and yet distinct, with true seven days a week appeal, crafted to fit effortlessly into modern life. With an increasing presence on the global fashion stage, Whistles is renowned for an emphasis on quality and longevity and characterised by its contemporary and effortless style

• intu Lakeside’s Stylist’s pick: The Wild Cat tiered dress (£199.00) is the ultimate full-length statement dress for this season.

