Television Tips for Parents | Watching With Kids

Have you ever wondered whether the fights you have with your kids about hours they spend engrossed with technology are worth it? Well, according to recent studies, the answer is a resounding ‘yes’. Lowering the amount of time that your kids spend in front of technological devices like computers, phones, televisions, and other screens allow them to participate in physical exercises and engage in bonding with family. In general, lowering screen time can have many benefits on children’s social, mental, and physical wellbeing.

The challenge for most parents, however, relates to deciding how much time is ideal, and which programs children ought to watch. The most important thing is to understand that controlling television time should start when kids are still young so that they can realize the need for control. In this article, we provide useful insights regarding how parents can manage screen time.

Dangers Posed by Unmonitored Screen Time

Research evidence suggests that today’s kids are spending way too much time engaged with electronic devices. Gadgets like television and smartphones are consuming time that could be spent engaging in physical activity. According to a recent survey, excessive television is linked to deprivation, high risk of obesity, and diminished academic performance.

Professionals advise that television time ought to be limited to no more than one hour each day for kids aged between two and five. Children under the age of two years should not be shown any television programs. Of course, older children may be allowed more time in front of their laptops if they are using them to study or complete homework. Ask them if they need assignment help.

A common challenge associated with children spending many hours engaged with screens is academic performance. As the youngsters continue to be consumed by television sets, they reduce the duration spent studying or doing schoolwork. Also, evidence suggests that youngsters’ exposure to instructive screen time tends to be relatively lower, even as they get older and expand the hours spent in front of devices.

What Are the Benefits of Lowering Screen Time?

Parents can help their children a great deal by monitoring the duration their youngsters spend in front of television sets and other screens. According to research, parents who reduced the time their children spent in front of televisions reported improved sleep patterns as well as grades.

Evidence also shows a link between reduced BMI and lowering screen times over time. Parents should know that monitoring the duration that their children spend watching TV and engaging with other gadgets leads to numerous social and physical benefits.

The outcome of limiting the duration youngsters spend in front of television may not register right away, but the benefits abound. Research also shows that parental involvement in scrutinizing television time and programs lowers exposure to violence.

How Can Parents Manage TV Time?

It is clear that parents play an important role in monitoring the duration youngsters spend watching television and the content of the programs. Here are some tips to help you with this task:

Establish and Stick to Limits

Whether you decide that thirty minutes or forty minutes is the ideal figure, stick to the limits you establish. Children will try to persuade you to change the rules and even bargain for extra minutes with their phones. As enticing as it may be to allow them a few extra minutes, you have to stand your ground.

Avoid Having Screens in Bedrooms

Many parents consider it cool to have televisions in their youngsters’ room as a way to keep them engaged. To help with managing screen time, don’t allow TV or any form of technological screen gadget in the kid’s room. Evidence suggests that having televisions in rooms is not only associated with considerably lower test scores, but also poor sleeping patterns and obesity. Remember, smartphones, iPads, and laptops are also considered to be screens.

Seek to Know What Children Are Watching

Even when you have already limited the screen time, you still need to make sure that what is being watched is appropriate. According to research, viewing the material together with your youngster and debating the effects and meanings can be useful. Try to always find out the kind of television programs that your youngster is exposed to.

In this article, we have explored the issue of television watching for kids and the role of parents in limiting it. Make sure that your children don’t watch TV for more than an hour every day.

