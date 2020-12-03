TeamSport reopens in Harlow this week

Following a month’s closure due to the November lockdown, TeamSport Indoor Karting has reopened its doors in Harlow, on River Way. With thorough COVID-19 precautionary measures in place, the site is dedicated to keeping customers safe whilst enjoying some festive fun.

Thanks to new state-of-the-art, Ozone sanitisation equipment installed at every TeamSport track, all items of clothing that racers are required to wear, including helmets, race suits and gloves, will be sanitised and deodorised before being issued to each customer for their exclusive use.

In celebration of reopening its doors, TeamSport has launched a new range of e-vouchers and luxury gift boxed race experiences, starting from just £20. They’re the perfect stocking filler for thrill-seekers looking for adrenaline fuelled adventures or families looking to have fun and make memories together.

Dominic Gaynor, CEO of TeamSport Indoor Karting, said: “Both myself and the team are thrilled to be able to re-open in Harlow this week and are looking forward to fuelling some festive fun for our customers this winter.

I am excited to launch our new e-vouchers and luxury boxed experiences, as they’re the perfect gift for all the family! We can’t wait to see everyone come and claim their exciting experience in the new year.

We understand that COVID-19 brings some concerns to our customers, but we’re confident in the precautions we have set up as per government guidelines and look forward to providing a safe, fun day out for people across the UK.”

All bookings made online at www.team-sport.co.uk will receive an online exclusive 10% discount when using the code GET10.

