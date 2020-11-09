Taylor Wimpey puts £1.8m into Walton-on-the-Naze community

Taylor Wimpey has put over £1.8m into improving the area around its Hamford Park development in Walton-on-the-Naze, which has now sold out.

The housebuilder has paid over £1.1m towards education services in the town through contributions agreed as part of the planning permission for Hamford Park, in Kirby Road.

Other payments include over £137,775 towards the provision of open spaces in the town, as well as approximately £71,000 towards local health services and £714,000 towards the provision of affordable housing off site.

Hamford Park itself includes a new play area and landscaped open space, which the new community will soon be able to make the most of. Taylor Wimpey has supported a range of local causes since the development launched in 2017, including donations to Walton and Frinton Lifeboat Station and Walton Pre School.

All homes at Hamford Park are now reserved, although customers can still register their interest to be the first to hear if any plots become available. Buyers looking for a new build home in the area can also register online for The Laurels, Taylor Wimpey’s new development in Kirby Cross, Frinton, where work on site has just begun.

Emily Gilchrist, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey East London, said: “We’re thrilled that the Hamford Park community is almost complete, and we’re pleased to have fulfilled all of our financial commitments to Walton-on-the-Naze. It’s really important that we provide facilities for our new residents to use, but also that we help improve existing facilities close to our developments.

“We’re now starting to look ahead to our next project in Kirby Cross, where we will be making further contributions towards the local community. I’d urge anyone interested in the new homes at The Laurels to register their interest online so they can get the latest updates straight to their inbox.”

The Laurels is off Thorpe Road, Kirby Cross, CO13 ONH. The development is due to launch in 2021. Buyers can visit http://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk or call 01255 444265] to register their interest.

