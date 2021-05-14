Taylor Wimpey commits over £560,000 to Kirby Cross community

Taylor Wimpey will put over £560,000 into the Kirby Cross community thanks to its upcoming development in the village, The Laurels, which launches this week.

The first homes at The Laurels, off Thorpe Road, are due to go on sale on 15th May 2021. The development will provide a mix of 116 homes, including properties for first time buyers, families and downsizers who want to settle close to the Frinton seaside.

Through contributions agreed as part of the planning permission for the development, Taylor Wimpey will pay over £560,000 towards improvements to local facilities and infrastructure.

Over £350,000 will be put towards improving education provision for children between the ages of four and 11, including those with special educational needs. The money will be given to Tendring District Council to spend across Kirby Primary Academy, Hamford Primary Academy and Frinton-on-Sea Primary School as appropriate.

Additional education payments will also be made, of just under £9,000 for early years and childcare, £31,000 for primary education and £28,500 for secondary education.

Further funding will go towards local healthcare and recreational facilities, and the Hamford Water Special Area of Conservation.

A total of eight on-site affordable homes will be provided on site, and Taylor Wimpey will put £40,000 towards off-site affordable housing provision in the Kirby Cross area.

Work at The Laurels began in autumn 2020, led by experienced Project Manager Mark Harding. So far the main road access infrastructure off Thorpe Road has been completed, and the first plots which will act as the showhome and sales centre are currently under construction, ahead of the launch on site later this spring.

Alex Greaves, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey London, said: “Our new development in Kirby Cross is really coming along nicely, and it’s a credit to our fantastic site team that we are progressing so well.

“With any new development it’s important that we not only provide quality new homes and on-site infrastructure, but also do our bit to improve existing local facilities such as schools and nature reserves.

“We are pleased to be able to make contributions totalling over £560,000 to the Kirby Cross area, and we hope that the community will enjoy the new green space and play area that we are creating at The Laurels.”

