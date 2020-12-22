Talks between Council and J D Wetherspoon over potential site in Wickford end

Talks have ended between Basildon Council and J D Wetherspoon over a proposed site on Woodlands Road, Wickford, with no agreement to move the project forward.

Covid-19 and its unprecedented effect on the leisure and hospitality industry has played a significant role in the ceasing of negotiations that have been ongoing for over four years.

Vice Chairman of the Town Centre Revival Committee, Councillor David Harrison, said: “This is an extremely disappointing outcome after what has been years of negotiations over the site.

“But we appreciate their position and time, and we are now looking to redevelop the site by exploring a number of alternative options that will benefit Wickford residents now and in the future.

“We remain clear that we want this site developed in a way that is of benefit to the community.”

Council officers had been in discussions with J D Wetherspoon over the past few weeks to gain clarity on their final position, and remain supportive of any future working opportunities between the parties.

Further reports on potential options for the site moving forward will be presented to the Town Centre Revival Committee in due course.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

