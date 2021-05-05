Suede announce extra dates to November 2021 ‘Coming Up’ UK tour

Suede are delighted to announce a further two extra dates due to demand for their tour this November at Nottingham Rock City and Bristol O2 Academy. The gigs will see the band playing their classic, third album Coming Up in full, as well as a generous smattering of hits and treats.

Tickets will be available from suede.co.uk, www.gigsandtours.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk at 9am this Friday, 7th May.

Upon its initial release in September 1996, Coming Up was both a critical and commercial success and the album topped the UK album chart, as well as being nominated for the 1997 Mercury Prize. Coming Up spawned five top ten singles in the UK and the success of the new, fizzy pop sound of Trash, Beautiful Ones, Saturday Night, Lazy and Filmstar made the record Suede’s most commercially successful to date. Many of the album’s key tracks are mainstays in the band’s live set to this day and the band’s front-man Brett Anderson has previously described Trash as being Suede’s defining song.

In celebration of the album, Sky Arts will be screening a classic album documentary on Coming Up this Friday 7th May at 9pm (free to watch on Freeview Channel 11). The Classic Albums documentary series from Mercury Studios is well established as the ultimate guide to the albums that have defined our lives. Suede: Coming Up the film includes exclusive interviews with the band, their producer, publicist, art director and manager at the time.

Suede’s November UK shows will provide fans with the chance to see the band play Coming Up in full, a timely reminder of the abundance of light and shade within the band’s sound and amazing catalogue.

Coming Up live dates:

Fri 05 Nov 2021 Nottingham Rock City – extra date onsale Friday

Sun 07 Nov 2021 Bristol O2 Academy – extra date onsale Friday

Wed 03 Nov 2021 Edinburgh Usher Hall*

Sat 06 Nov 2021 Birmingham O2 Academy*

Tue 09 Nov 2021 Leeds O2 Academy*

Wed 10 Nov 2021 Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse [SOLD OUT]*

Thu 11 Nov 2021 London Alexandra Palace*

*rescheduled from October 2020, original tickets remain valid.

