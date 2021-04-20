Success for Essex & Herts Air Ambulance ‘Buy-a-Brick’ appeal

An appeal to raise funds for the new Essex & Herts Air Ambulance (EHAAT) airbase at North Weald has smashed its original target, thanks to support from film and TV star Ray Winstone, the charity’s celebrity patron.

EHAAT hoped its ‘Buy-a-Brick’ appeal would raise £20,000 but following a video appeal from Ray who asked the people and businesses of Essex and Hertfordshire to “purchase a brick or two” in his own unique style, the appeal reached nearly £40,000. A total of just over 700 bricks were sold, including 253 Platinum bricks at £100, which will see supporters’ names recorded in a virtual book and included in a special wall mural.

The ‘Buy-a-Brick’ wall mural will be located in the walkway to the helicopter viewing area which will be accessible from a new exciting interactive visitor centre. It is hoped that once government restrictions are fully lifted visitor centre tours will be possible towards the end of the year. We are really looking forward to welcoming our many supporters to the new airbase.

Pam Withrington, Fundraising and Marketing Director at EHAAT said: “I’d like to say a huge thank you to all our supporters for backing this appeal which, thanks also to Ray’s help has been incredibly successful. He has been a keen supporter of the charity for many years, and his endorsement really gave this campaign a boost. As soon as we started sharing the video which he kindly made for us, the number of people buying our virtual bricks increased dramatically.

“The new airbase at North Weald will help secure the future of our life-saving service for the people of Essex and Hertfordshire for decades to come, and everyone who has who contributed to our Buy-a-Brick appeal will have played a part in that legacy.”

EHAAT took possession of the new airbase, which will take the place of EHAAT’s existing leased facility at North Weald, in February. It is currently being fitted out for use and will become operational later this month.

