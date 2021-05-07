Student will be flying 135 MPH during Wing Walk for Essex Charity The Dream Factory

On Sunday 6 June, 18-year-old Davis Ince from Langdon Hills will be flying high to help grant the dreams of children/young adults aged 3 to 25 years with life limiting/threatening conditions or severe disabilities by doing an exhilarating Charity Skymax Wing Walk for The Dream Factory.

Davis, a former St Clere’s School pupil, is currently completing his A Levels at Seevic College in Benfleet and will be starting Commercial Pilot Training at a College in Gloucester in September.

Davis said, “I am looking forward to starting my training in September but first wanted to help The Dream Factory. With help from sponsors, I can make 2021 a year to remember for deserving families by doing the Wing Walk”.

“I will be flying 135 MPH at a height varying between 100 and 700 feet, experiencing the thrilling steep turns, dives and zoom climbs and going from a positive-G force to weightlessness!

“Come on surely that deserves a donation!”

“Your kind donations will help me fundraise towards brightening the lives of more children and young adults, making their Dreams come true!”

Avril Mills BEM, Founder and Trustee of The Dream Factory said, “We are very grateful to Davis offering to fundraise for us. Any dream is possible, so if you can, please help Davis reach for the skies.”.

To sponsor Davis, please visit his Just Giving Page: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/davis-incewingwalk

